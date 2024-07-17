Emma Roberts announces engagement to boyfriend Cody John

Emma Roberts showed off her engagement ring in her announcement post

Emma Roberst is engaged to boyfriend Cody John!

The Scream Queens star, 33, announced the happy news on her Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, posting a selfie with her new fiancé that showcased her stunning engagement ring.

The pair appeared to be in a scenic location by a river at the golden hour, showing Roberts’ face lit up with joy as she draped her arm across John’s shoulder.

She added a playful caption: “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” giving a nod to her mom, Kelly Cunningham.

The engagement announcement comes two years after the happy couple first confirmed their relationship via an Instagram hard-launch with a photograph of them kissing on a yacht.

Roberts was once engaged to Evan Peters, though they called it quits in 2019. She sparked a two-year relationship with Garrett Hedlund, and the pair welcomed a son together on December 7, 2020.

Roberts met John — an actor known for his work in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and In the Dark — through mutual friends in the summers of 2022.