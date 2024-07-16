Karachi to suffer from hot weather for two more days

A man distributing cold water bottles during hot weather in Karachi on May 10, 2024. —INP

As the residents of Karachi continue to suffer in the heat, a weather expert forecast on Tuesday that the city's feels-like temperature would reach 43°C or might even surpass it on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to weather expert Jawad Memon, the maximum temperature in the port city is expected to rise up to 38 or 39°C during this time.

Nevertheless, he said, thunderclouds may form in Karachi's north, north-east, and north-west areas from today till July 18.

Additionally, the weather analyst stated, "Moist winds coming from the Arabian Sea may cause clouds to form after afternoon."

Moreover, he predicted light to moderate rain for Gadap, Superhighway areas, Malir, Surjani and Gulshan-e-Maymar till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded current temperature at 36°C and humidity at 50% in the port city, saying the feels-like heat was currently being experienced at 43°C.

The PMD said hot and humid weather had gripped the metropolis, while sea breezes were blowing at a speed of 18 kilometres an hour.

The Met Office on Monday forecast that the city will potentially experience a rise in temperatures, after experiencing a cloudy weather for the past few days.

Despite prediction for growth in heat intensity, the meteorology department, on Sunday, had ruled out another heatwave in the megalopolis, and predicted a new monsoon spell that would affect Sindh, including its provincial capital from July 19.

Although the country's financial hub received some scattered downpour last week, the residents did not have much respite from the heat.