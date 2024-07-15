Banning PTI: Are you standing by democracy or civil martial law? PTI asks govt's allies

Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub (left) and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan addressing a press conference along with other leaders in Islamabad on July 15, 2024. — Geo News/YouTube/Screengrab

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called on the allies of the ruling coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to clear their stance over the government's decision to ban the former ruling party.

The PTI's statement comes hours after the federal government Monday announced imposing a ban on the PTI after filing references against ex-prime minister Imran Khan and former president Arif Alvi for allegedly committing treason under Article 6.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced the government's upcoming move while addressing a press conference in Islamabad earlier today, saying that the matter would be discussed in the federal cabinet before filing of the reference in the Supreme Court.

The information minister said the decisions were taken in light of the former ruling party's alleged involvement in the May 9 riots and the PTI's former or current leaders' attempts to sabotage Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Reacting to the government's decision, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, addressing a press conference Monday, demanded invoking Article 6 of the Constitution against those who undertook the unconstitutional steps.

The party leadership also condemned the federal government's decision to ban the Imran Khan-led party.



Speaking on the occasion, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan claimed the allies of the ruling coalition, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), do not stand by the government in its potential move to ban the party.

"We call on the PPP and the MQM-P to clarify their position as the ANP has already clarified its position on the issue," he added.

All other democratic parties should clarify their position on the government's "unconstitutional" step, Ayub said. "Are they standing by democracy or civil martial law?"



The senior party leader said at least 30 million people voted in favour of the PTI and Imran Khan in the February 8 elections — the combined of which all other political parties could not grab.

Criticising the incumbent government over its budget, Ayub said the country is facing increased inflation based on the steps the government has taken so far.

He added that the price hike is yet to scale more heights as the government has raised power tariffs.

"The electricity was at Rs17 per unit under the PTI's government, which has exceeded Rs85 per unit today," he claimed, predicting the power tariff would touch Rs100 per unit. "The dollar has been artificially pegged at Rs275... the greenback will surmount to Rs350."

The Supreme Court's 11 judges gave a declaration that the PTI is a political party, he said.

Commenting on the government's intention of banning the PTI, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly claimed that the PML-N high-ups — including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz — sat together in Murree for three days and came up with what came to the fore on today (Monday).

"This is the same Nawaz Sharif who tried to become Amirul Momineen," he said.

What Tarar said in today's press conference could be merely his desires, he added.

The PML-N has remained involved in all-out efforts to suppress the judiciary, the PTI stalwart said, adding that the N-League activists blocked roads against verdicts of the judiciary. "Any party that is a threat to national solidarity is the PML-N itself."

The worst case made by the PML-N against the PTI founder was the Iddat case has been disposed of, he said, stressing all other cases will end one after the other.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz said the government cannot make major decisions as it "lacks acceptance and popularity among the people", adding that they have the mindset to accept judicial rulings which favour them while the "PTI is a political party and it believes in political struggle".

He added that the government cannot ban the PTI as it is the largest parliamentary party in the National Assembly and Senate, and it has representation in all federating units.