Blaze erupts in KU's Mass Communication Department

Flames can be seen in the Karachi University's Mass Communication department in a blaze that erupted on July 15, 2024. — Screeengrab/Geo.tv

KARACHI: Students were evacuated from Karachi University's Mass Communication Department after a fire erupted in its audio-visual room on Monday.



Two fire tenders took part in the rescue operation and doused the fire which broke out at around 10am in the morning.

Talking to Geo.tv, Mass Communication Department Chairperson Professor Dr Asmat Ara confirmed that an air conditioner in the audio-visual room caught fire when a class was being conducted there.



The chairperson said that the students were evacuated immediately after the fire erupted. However, she noted that the strength of the students was comparatively less than normal.

“The AC was completely burnt and later the fire spread into the room and damaged chairs and tables [as well],” she said.

Initially, Dr Ara added, the department’s staff made efforts to douse the fire, who were later joined by the university’s fire rescue and campus security personnel.

"The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) fire department was also called in which controlled the blaze," the official shared, adding that the KU’s electrical engineering department has surveyed the institute.

Noting that "everything was under control", the chairperson said that morning and evening classes in the department will continue as per the timetable.