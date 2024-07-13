PTI founder, wife should be released after acquittal in iddat case, demands party chief

Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf Barrister Gohar Ali Khan (right) speaks during a press conference at the party secretariat. — INP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan has demanded the immediate release of party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi after their acquittal in the iddat case.



Gohar's remarks come as a district and sessions court acquitted the former premier and his spouse in the unlawful nikah case — the last hurdle in Khan's release from jail.



"This was a case which had no basis. Bushra Bibi is not convicted in any other case and PTI founder should also be released today," demanded the PTI chief as he was surrounded by party members rejoicing over Khan's acquittal.

The court accepted the couple's pleas seeking annulment of their conviction in the iddat case. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka announced short order reserved earlier in the day.

Khan and Bushra were sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent as Khawar Maneka, Bushra's ex-husband, moved the court against the couple's marriage.

The couple had then challenged their conviction and even moved the IHC seeking varying relief from the court.

The court, in its verdict, has said that the former prime minister and his spouse should be immediately released if their arrest is not required in any other case.

The verdict holds significance for Khan, who has been behind bars since August last year after he was sentenced in the Toshakhana criminal case, and subsequently sentenced in other cases ahead of the February 8 elections.

Khan has already secured relief in £190 million reference, Toshakhana and the cipher cases.

Khan has also been granted bail in several May 9 cases registered in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. However, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore earlier this week dismissed his pre-arrest bail in vandalism cases related to the violent protests last year.