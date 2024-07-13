Beware Karachiites! Temperature expected to increase by multiple degrees

A motorcyclist on the way while covering their faces with cloth to protect from heat stroke during extreme heatwave. — APP/File

KARACHI: After short-lived respite from extreme heat, the residents of the country's financial hub are likely to experience another heat spell with temperature expected to jump by up to 3°C from July 15 (Monday).

Weather expert Jawad Memon has said that there's a possibility of a decrease in the speed of the sea breeze due to the formation of a low-pressure area.

The weather update comes after several areas of the city received heavy rain on Tuesday followed by light showers. However, despite the rain, the residents have not yet experienced significant relief from the heat.

Memon said that a rain system might affect the country's southern parts including Karachi between July 16 and 18.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast heavy rains in the metropolis after July 20.

NDMA warns of heavy rains

Several parts of the country are currently witnessing monsoon rains with Lahore receiving 315 millimetres of downpour a day earlier which broke a 30-year-old record.

A day earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Centre said that it anticipates an increase in flows in the River Ravi nullahs (Deg, Basanter and Bein) and River Chenab catchments in the next 48 hours.

Consequently, people living in low-lying areas may be affected, said the NDMA body.

The downpour may disrupt transportation and damage buildings and infrastructure, said the NDMA statement, adding crops and livestock also may be affected.

Furthermore, low-to-medium-level flows are expected in the hill torrents of DG Khan division till July 15. Heavy rainfall may increase inflows in the hill torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur which may affect people, crops, infrastructure and livestock in low-lying areas.

The NDMA has advised PDMA and local administrations to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the at-risk population.

Meantime, the disaster-tackling body advised people to take preparatory actions including maintaining household drainage systems to prevent waterlogging and report any blocked drains or potential hazards to local authorities promptly.

"People are advised to take caution while travelling to landslide-prone areas. Communities at risk are also advised to follow instructions from local authorities," the NDMA said.