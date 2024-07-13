Quetta to suspend internet, cellphone services on Muharram 7, 10

Mourners participating in 9th Muharram procession in Quetta on July 28, 2023. —INP

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Meer Zia ullah Langau on Friday said the internet and cellphone services would remain suspended in Quetta on Muharram 7 and 10 from 6am to 12am midnight.



Additionally, the provincial government has imposed Section 144 in seven districts as it ramps up security measures in Muharram.

Muharram began on July 8 with the sighting of the lunar month's crescent in Pakistan.

Faithful hold processions and majalis across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure security.

During his visit to review security arrangements in various areas of the metropolis, Langov said 8,000 security personnel would be deployed in Quetta on the day of Ashura, 10th Muharram.

Meanwhile, five Quick Response Force platoons of Pakistan Army would remain on standby.

Whereas, the home minister said that the cellphone services would be suspended in Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad and Usta Muhammad districts on Muharram 9 and 10.

The provincial government has also banned pillion riding and imposed Section 144 from Muharram 1 till 10 in seven districts.

It was the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order situation in the city, stated Langov, apprising media that security arrangements regarding Muharram had been completed.

On the other hand, the federal government on July 8 approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) across the country as a security measure during Muharram.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the government has sought the deployment of the military to maintain law and order.

The notification states that the details of troop deployment, which will be enforced for an indefinite period, will be finalised with the authorities concerned.

Additionally, the notification stated: "The date of de-requisitioning of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among all stakeholders."