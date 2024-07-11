Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev touches down in Islamabad on two-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, who touched down in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on the premier's invitation.
More to follow...
"I have consistently taken stand against corruption, even at great personal risk and sacrifice," says PTI founder
Chief meteorologist says port city is expected to receive heavy rains after July 20
Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, says ISPR
"Those empowering to trace calls will go to jail," says NA opposition leader
Judge Khalid Arshad announces verdict on bail pleas concerning Jinnah House, Askari Tower vandalism cases
Light rain, drizzle likely to hit port city either during afternoon or evening, says weatherman