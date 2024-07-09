Halle Berry, Glenn Close collaborate with Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy’s new show

Halle Berry, Glenn Close join Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy's All Fair show

Halle Berry and Glenn Close have recently collaborated with Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy’s Hulu legal series, All’s Fair.



Deadline reported that the show “will be a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural,” while Berry, Close and Kardashian will be executive producers alongside Murphy.

Kardashian will reportedly portray a character as the “top divorce attorney in Los Angeles and owner of the law firm on the series”.

However, Close and Berry’s characters have not been described yet.

The outlet reported that Kardashian previously worked with Murphy on the series American Horror Story: Delicate.

The writers of All’s Fair are Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken and the show is Murphy’s first project as part of a pact with Disney.

Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner also served as an executive producer on the series.

Interestingly, Berry won an Emmy for her work on the HBO series, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge in 2000. She also portrayed the lead role on the CBS sci-fi drama Extant over two seasons from 2014-2015.

Earlier in her career, Berry appeared on shows including Knots Landing, Martin, A Different World and Amen.

Meanwhile, Close won two Emmys for her work on legal drama, Damages in 2008 and 2009.