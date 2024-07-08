Qureshi brought to Lahore for hearing of May 9 case

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former foreign minister is seen outside a special court after he was granted a four-day physical remand in Islamabad on August 21, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been brought to Lahore from the Adiala jail for hearing of the cases in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) related to the May 9 mayhem, Geo News reported on Monday citing sources.

The jail sources said the senior politician was shifted to the metropolis in the wee hours of the morning amid tight security. Here he would appear before the ATC established in the Central Jail Lahore, aka Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Several cases are lodged in Lahore against him for his alleged involvement in violent episodes of May 9.

Lawyer Barrister Taimur Malik confirmed that the judges of ATC Lahore will hear the May 9 cases in Kot Lakhpat Jail and the PTI leader would be produced before the court today.

Qureshi, already imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail in several cases, was implicated in eight more cases in connection with the May 9 mayhem on May 26.

In addition to those case, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act had handed Qureshi 10 years imprisonment in the cipher case on January 30.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister Imran Khan's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind the bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations last year.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — the Jinnah House and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.