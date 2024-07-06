Sindh to get country's first ever EV taxis, says minister

An electric vehicle charging station is seen at the Volkswagen display during the media day at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. — Reuters

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Excise, Narcotics and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon Saturday announced that the provincial government would soon launch Pakistan's first EV taxis in the province.

Taking to X, the minister said: "Pakistan’s first EV taxis and pink EV taxis will be started soon by Transport Department Government Of Sindh."

The announcement comes as the country's financial hub suffers from high air pollution levels due to an overwhelmingly large number of gasoline-engine vehicles in light of an arguably insufficient mass-transit system in relation to its population and needs.



However, the minister did not disclose any timeline for EV vehicles' launch in Sindh.



The introduction of EV taxis is likely to not only address the air pollution issue but might also provide an alternate and hopefully cheaper commute option to the masses owing to the soaring fuel prices which not only have resulted in high fares being charged by various online ride-hailing apps but also costs heavily to private vehicle owners as well.

Furthermore, the introduction of electric vehicles also falls in line with the global trend and shift towards environment-friendly vehicles as several countries around the world strive to shift away from fossil fuels.

Earlier this year, Karachi received 30 hybrid and 50 electric buses as part of the Peoples Bus Service fleet being run in the city — pushing the total number to 300 vehicles.