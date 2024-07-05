Islamabad court cancels Gandapur's arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday revoked arrest warrants issued against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to violent protests and violation of Section 144.
The development came after Gandapur appeared in the court today, seeking suspension of the arrest warrant.
The KP CM surrendered before the court, saying that he could not attend the hearings earlier due to official engagements.
On July 2, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Gandapur and other PTI leaders, warning that they would be declared proclaimed offenders if they continued to remain absent.
Gandapur had filed a plea seeking exemption from attending the hearing, saying that he was out of the city.
However, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra had termed the reason as invalid. Gandapur's counsel had then requested the court for another opportunity, assuring his client would appear in the next hearing.
Judge Sipra, however, issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the KP CM. He said that the warrant would review his decision if Gandapur appears in the next hearing. Once he appeared today, the judge withdrew the warrants.
