Fuel stations mostly running as petroleum dealers split over strike

A petrol pump displays deserted look due to the strike in Karachi on July 5, 2024. — Geo.tv

The business of fuel stations mostly remained operational on Friday as the petroleum dealers are split over the call for strike against 0.5% turnover tax introduced in the new financial year's federal budget.

A group of Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) led by its chairman Abdul Sami Khan had announced that petrol pumps would be closed on Friday.

Whereas, other faction of the dealers association wanted to hold another round of negotiations with the government before calling for an indefinite strike.

PPDA Secretary General Noman Ali Butt dismissed the report of countrywide strike saying the supply of petroleum products would remain as usual in the country.



"The dealers’ association did not announce a strike, just few elements gave the strike call. Talks with the government are underway and the authorities have assured to address our grievances," he said.

On the other hand, PPDA Spokesperson Hasan Shah told petroleum dealers: “We have protested in the past as well. We have also blocked D-Chowk and Faizabad Interchange.

"We have protested outside the National Assembly and Senate. However, negotiations are still the best option and strikes should be the last resort.”

Meanwhile, a large number of petrol pumps in Karachi remained close Friday morning, however, some were still running the business as usual particularly on the University Road and Sharea Faisal.

Whereas, fuel stations in Lahore outrightly did not observe the strike as the Petroleum Dealers Association Punjab said despite collapsing of the negotiations with the government, they would not shut down petrol pumps as yet.

Petrol pump owners in Lodhran also continued selling fuel across the city, while dissociating with the strike.

Meanwhile, Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and Petroleum Division announced that petroleum products will be available across the country, noting availability of sufficient petroleum products.

"The concerns of the PPDA have also been taken up with the FBR and Finance Division for consideration," they said on Thursday.

In a joint statement, they said that all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been advised to ensure adequate supplies of petroleum products at petrol pumps and to keep them open.

They said a monitoring cell has been established in DG (Oil) office to monitor the fuel supply position and coordinate amongst the stakeholders during strike call of Petroleum Dealers, while OGRA the will also mobilise its monitoring teams to monitor the situation and take remedial actions.

According to the statement, all provincial chief secretaries have been requested to take appropriate measures to keep the maximum retail outlets open.

They have also been requested to allow oil tankers movement during day time to replenish the stocks at the open retail sites.