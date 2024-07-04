Karachi expected to witness sporadic drizzle today

KARACHI: After days of sweltering due to days-long heat spell in Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast sporadic drizzle in city's coastal areas on Thursday.
The monsoon rains are expected to enter eastern Sindh from tomorrow evening resulting in the likelihood of downpour between July 6 and 7 in Umarkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad, the Met Office said.
The weather forecast comes against the backdrop of the recent heat spell in the megalopolis which has resulted in 49 fatalities, the Sindh Health Department confirmed on Monday.
The weather in the city, as per the PMD, is likely to remain hot and humid for the next three days with the maximum temperature in the country's financial hub expected to hover between 34°C and 36°C.
A sea breeze of around 12 to 14 kilometres per hour wind is blowing in the city with 30.5°C being the lowest temperature recorded in the last 24 hours.
Earlier this week, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the metropolitan city is likely to witness rains after July 8.
The official's remarks came as the PMD has predicted "vigorous monsoon activity" in the upper and central parts during the week courtesy of strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.
