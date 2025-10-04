A fisherman walks with his bicycle with rain clouds in the background, before the arrival of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, in Karachi, June 15, 2023. — Reuters

KARACHI/GWADAR: Cyclone Shakti has further strengthened in the northeastern Arabian Sea and developed into a severe cyclonic storm, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday.

The PMD reported that the system is currently positioned about 390 kilometres southwest of Karachi, with severe turbulence forecast to continue across the central-northern and northern Arabian Sea over the next 36 hours. Conditions are also expected to remain rough along Sindh’s coastal areas.

Under the storm’s influence, rainfall is forecast today in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Hub, Lasbela, Awaran and Kech, while Karachi may see light to moderate showers with thunder at some locations, according to the Met Office.

Near the storm’s centre, sustained winds are expected to range between 90 and 100 kilometres per hour, with gusts potentially reaching 110km/h per hour by this evening. Along Sindh’s coastal areas, winds of 40-50km/h are anticipated, while gusts near the sea may rise to 55km/h.

A deep depression over the northeast Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm named “Shakti,” lying about 360 kilometres south of Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Friday.

The PMD said sea conditions will range from rough to very rough, and become high to very high over the central north Arabian Sea from October 3-6.

“Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the open sea until October 5,” the advisory said, adding that sea conditions near the Sindh coast will remain dangerous due to strong currents and squally winds.

The storm’s effects have also become visible along the Makran coast. Strong sea winds battered Ormara and Pasni, leaving anchored boats at risk. Local fishermen have been pulling their boats ashore, though several have already sustained damage.

An alert has been issued in the coastal areas of Makran. According to meteorologists, the next 24 hours are critical, and the Fisheries Department has advised fishermen to avoid going to sea.

Local authorities have been alerted to prepare for urban flooding risks in low-lying areas, as sea intrusion and high tides could combine with rainwater to create drainage challenges.

The Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will continue to provide updates. The alert has been shared with the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Defence, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial governments, coastal development authorities, port authorities in Karachi and Gwadar, and fisherfolk organisations.

Officials said the situation will be clearer by October 4 evening when the storm’s trajectory becomes more defined. While Karachi is not currently on the cyclone’s direct path, the city and coastal belt of Sindh remain under the threat of high winds, heavy rainfall, and rough seas over the next few days.