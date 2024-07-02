Marwat bashes Fawad for 'running away' in hard times

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat. — Facebook/@Rayaan.Khan.Marwat/File

In response to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s comment calling current Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leadership a "failure," Sher Afzal Marwat said at least they stuck by PTI founder Imran Khan in hard times.

"No matter how much of a failure our leadership is, at least we stuck by Imran Khan in hard times and did not run away like him," said the PTI lawmaker while speaking to media persons on Tuesday.

After the PTI core committee "unanimously" approved a resolution that defectors like Fawad would not be welcomed back, Marwat slammed the ex-minister, saying he has no right to criticise the current leadership of PTI.



"I witnessed Fawad Chaudhary running like an elephant after seeing police outside the Islamabad High Court," said the outspoken politician, adding that his running away made PTI bow down in shame, and thus he should not give anyone any advice.

Fawad, a former PTI leader, had called out the party leadership for only doing commentary on verdicts in different cases against the jailed party leaders.

He said, "Due to the lack of political strategy of the current PTI leadership, all of us are suffering," and that there is "no chance" of the incarcerated party founder's release in the presence of the current PTI leadership.



He was of the view that “eligible” politicians like Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Elahi, and Asad Qaiser should lead the party. And that the present PTI leaders should stop "foolish talks".

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that they would request that the incarcerated party founder accept the core committee’s recommendations.