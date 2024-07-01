Intense heat to persist in Karachi despite restoration of sea breezes

Volunteers of Edhi Foundation watering commuters to beat the heat at Tower area in Karachi on June 28, 2024. — PPI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday that Karachiites may experience slight relief from the searing temperatures with the restoration of sea breezes.

The meteorology department revealed that despite sea winds currently blowing at a speed of 18km per hour, the high temperatures in the port city may persist.

"Over the next 24 hours, the weather is expected to remain hot and humid, with maximum temperatures likely to reach 35°C to 37°C," the Met Office predicts.

Meanwhile, it also revealed that the air's humidity level in Karachi stands at 70%.

Additionally, in the past 24 hours, the meteorology department recorded a minimum temperature of 32°C.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon, on Sunday, revealed that, as a result of the hot and humid weather, the air pressure in the Arabian Sea is low but this is likely to change very soon.

According to Memon, the restoration of sea breezes will soon bring about sea clouds in the metropolis and a possibility of "drizzle in the night and morning in different areas in the coming days".

The provincial capital of Sindh has been gripped by a severe heat spell in recent days, with a short-lived respite from the intense heat as a result of a short spell of rain.

Although there is no forecast for rain in the city today, experts suggest that monsoon rains are likely to commence this week.