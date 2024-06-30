Kate Middleton receives new title after Taylor Swift's concert episode

Kate Middleton is receiving cancer treatment

Kate Middleton received praise and the new title 'sensible' for making a better decision not to attend Taylor Swift's concert.

Former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae explained why Princess Kate made the right choice to stay at home with Prince Louis instead of attending the event.

Speaking to The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, Charles said: “I think [it was] sensible in the case of Louis because I think he's unpredictable at the moment, given his age.

“I can understand why Catherine didn't go because she's still recovering and I think she's, rightly so, pacing herself at the moment.

“We saw her at Trooping the Colour, which was fantastic, she looked absolutely sensational. It was nice to see her back again.

“But I think it was the right decision that those two stayed away, I’m sure Louis didn't miss out too much.”

The Prince of Wales was seen at Wembley Stadium to mark his 42th birthday with children Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, nine, as they watched Taylor Swift perform.

The royal trio also posed for selfies with Swift herself and her American football player boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Charles added: “This is now what happens when people meet royalty. Now, you don’t just meet royalty you actually get selfies with them, so you’ve got this record of them.

“You’ve got people like one of the best singers in the world Taylor Swift taking selfies, that is a big accolade for her and shows her friendship to William.”

William previously shared the stage with Swift at Kensington Palace in 2013 to perform Livin' On A Prayer by Bon Jovi for a charity event.

The future king was seen pulling his best dance moves at the gig as he got into the music.

Fellow royals Zara and Mike Tindall were also spotted at the gig.

Among the other attendees at the concert were Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria.