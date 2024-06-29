Camel with all legs cut off found dead in Sindh

This shows a blurred image of the dead camel. — Screengrab via video/Geo News

TRIGGER WARNING: This story contains information that may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.



UMERKOT: In another case of animal cruelty in Sindh, a camel with all four of its legs amputated was found dead at the Morjhango turn near Kunri tehsil in the province.

The poor animal, as seen from the videos obtained by Geo News, was left in the middle of the street with all its limbs amputated.

The camel's owner, Abdul Rashid, has said that the animal was sick and went to graze a day earlier.

"[We] don't want to accuse anyone," the owner told Geo News, adding that he is trying to get information regarding the matter.

"I have around 40 to 45 female camels. While all of them returned after grazing last evening, she was left behind alone," he said.

"God knows who made her run, beat her and cut her legs. We don’t know anything yet... we'll see what to do next." Rashid said he learned about the incident this morning.

While it is too early to say whether this is another case of animal cruelty, it is the second distressing event involving a camel in the past couple of weeks.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha on June 14, a landlord, along with his employees, allegedly physically tortured a camel for straying into his land for fodder, amputating one of its legs as punishment in Sanghar's Mundh Jamrao area.

The incident's video went viral on social media and thousands of people condemned the brutal act.

Following an uproar on social media and a call from animal rights activists and the general public to act against animal cruelty, authorities sprung into action and arrested six suspects involved in the torture.

A court in Sanghar later sent them on physical remand for two days on June 20.

On June 15, the victim camel was shifted to Karachi for treatment. A non-governmental organisation was also looking after it for rehabilitation. The organisation named the camel, Cammie.

After being promised an artificial leg, the camel was also provided a structure with a harness to make it stand up earlier this week. A team from Bioniks Pakistan, a prosthetics manufacturing company overlooking the preparation of the camel's artificial limb, set up the structure.