Taliban security personnel stand guard at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham on September 15, 2023. —AFP

In a major development, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday that Pakistan would strictly enforce international border laws with Afghanistan to tighten controls on traffic and citizens entering its territory, in response to rising security threats and smuggling of goods.

The government seeks not only to curb economic losses caused by the smuggling of oil, fertilisers, and other goods from Afghanistan into Pakistan, but also to thwart the infiltration of terrorists, avert potential breaches, and implement security checks at the borders.

"All traffic from Afghanistan will only be allowed entry into Pakistan with a valid passport and visa," said Asif talking to Geo News, hinting at the end of the longstanding practice of Afghans entering Pakistan without proper documentation.

The statement comes as Pakistan has witnessed a significant surge in cross-border attacks on security forces in recent months with the militants using advanced weaponry and equipment.

Islamabad has time again called on the interim Afghanistan government to prevent its land from being used by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant organisations for carrying out attacks against Pakistan. Since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in August 2021, terrorism has proliferated in Pakistan.

"We must secure our country, and these crossing points have been compromising our security," the defence minister said in today's interaction.

He further pointed out that after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, there had been a spike in terrorism, with most incidents tracing back to Afghan soil. "Currently, all terrorism is emanating from Afghan territory."

Asif said that formal borders, where passports were required for crossing, were a standard global practice, noting that despite Pakistan's repeated requests for cooperation, Kabul was yet to respond adequately.

"Our borders with China, Iran, and India operate with strict regulations, and it should be the same with Afghanistan," he asserted.

Replying to a question, Asif said they were cognisant of the fact that there were families on both sides of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Rationalising the decision to implement visa and passport restrictions, he compared them to the families divided in Kashmir since the partition of the subcontinent.

Addressing other divided borders, Asif mentioned that similar issues exist along the Sialkot borders — with India— and the working boundary, where families were split.

Afghanistan does not recognise the Durand Line, the border between the two countries, arguing it was created by the British to divide ethnic Pashtuns.

The 2,640-kilometer (1,640-mile) border was established in 1893 through an agreement between British-ruled India and Abdur Rahman Khan, then ruler of Afghanistan.

Both countries share 18 crossing points, with Torkham and Chaman being the most frequently used for trade and movement of people. These crossings connect Balochistan province to Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province.

In 2017, Pakistan started fencing the border with Afghanistan to contain terrorist cross-border movement, a move condemned by Kabul.

Responding to recent comments by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif said with due respect he disagreed with Maulana's statements regarding China.



"I accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his visit to China, and I was present during his meetings with the Chinese president and prime minister. China's commitment to cooperation with Pakistan is unequivocal," Asif said, making it clear that no one should have any confusion about it.

"I have verified that Maulana [Fazl] has not had any recent discussions with any diplomat. I believe he [Fazl] is mistaken, and we are ready to furnish him with complete information on China's cooperation and assurances," Asif added.

Terming the prime minister's visit to China a success, Asif said the revival of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a testament to Beijing’s commitment.

"There are certain strategic matters that cannot be made public; however, the prime minister’s recent visit to Beijing has strengthened Pak-China friendship and relations further," Asif concluded.