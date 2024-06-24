Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad addressing media in Lahore on June 24, 2024. —Facebook/ @MalikMAhmadKhan

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad on Monday warned former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair of legal consequences on levelling allegations about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif's meeting with former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa before ouster of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s government.

"I did not expect this from Zubair. He has spoken a baseless thing, which could have legal consequences," Ahmad said talking to media in Lahore.

Zubair, who recently parted ways with the ruling PML-N, had spoken in an interview with a TV channel about the ouster of the PTI-led government in 2022. Talking to the TV channel, the senior politician had claimed that Nawaz met the former army chief in London, before the no trust vote against the PTI government.

Dismissing the former PML-N leader’s claim, he said Zubair had stated a lie about the PML-N president's meeting with Bajwa in London. He could put himself into trouble for speaking such a thing, Ahmad said.

"Zubair should reveal details about Nawaz-Bajwa meeting. When did it take place and where," he asked, adding no engagement or meeting of a leader of Nawaz's stature could remain secret.

"What to talk of Nawaz's meeting with Bajwa, they even did not speak on phone," he said.

On PTI’s demand for constitution of a commission to probe the former Sindh governor’s statement, the Punjab Assembly speaker said before going towards a judicial commission, Zubair should apprise when the meeting took place.

On the basis of the former PML-N leader’s statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan on Saturday called for a suo motu notice by the Supreme Court on the former ruling party's ouster from the government.

PTI founder Imran Khan had been removed from the Office of the Prime Minister through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly, led by the then-opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Since then, the former ruling party has continued to accuse PML-N and its allied parties of plotting to overturn Khan's government with assistance from former army chief Bajwa.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Hasan said that Zubair's statement was in line with Khan's narrative.

"A notice would have been taken on the confessional statement if it was given in a civilised society," the PTI leader said.

He said that the former Sindh governor — who was part of the former PDM alliance at the time of ex-PM's removal — revealed that General (retd) Bajwa had contacted the coalition to oust the PTI government.

Quoting Zubair, Hasan further said that the former PML-N leader had named party president Nawaz , Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to be a part of the conspiracy against the PTI regime.

"A gang of criminals was imposed after toppling the PTI government," he added.

The PTI central information secretary urged the apex court to take the suo motu notice of Zubair's statement and form a commission of inquiry to probe the claims.

On the other hand, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui Friday said that there had been no meetings or telephonic contacts between former prime minister Nawaz and Bajwa in the last seven years.

“There has been no telephonic contact between Nawaz Sharif and Bajwa except from a brief one minute condolence talk on telephone on death of Kulsum Nawaz,” Siddiqui wrote on X.

He said that according his authentic information, there had been no meeting between two personalities since July 28, 2017, after decision of Supreme Court in Panama case till date.