PTI MNA forcefully restores power in S Waziristan

PTI MNA Zubair Khan Wazir speaking after restoring power supply in South Waziristan on June 22, 2024. — Screengrab/Reporter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislatures continue to irk the federal government by using force to restore power supply, which comes under the centre's domain, as another PTI Member of National Assembly Saturday night strong-armed to resume electricity supply in various neighbourhoods of South Waziristan.



The PTI lawmaker stormed Jandola grid station in the district with his supporters for this purpose.

A row is going on between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the centre as KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur encourages his party's elected public representatives to coerce the officials to restore power supply to the feeders suffering from over 12 hours of power outages.

The power distribution companies across the country, except for K-Electric, are owned by the Pakistani government, as the federal government deals with the power supply matter.

Tribal Areas Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) is responsible for supplying electricity in tribal areas, including North and South Waziristan, whereas Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) supplies power to the rest of the province.

Gandapur Friday warned the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government that things could get out of hand if it does not reduce loadshedding to a maximum of 12 hours in his province.

Following the footsteps of his party's lawmakers, the KP CM himself restored the electricity supply on the third day of Eid ul Adha.

With temperatures rising across the country as climate change shows its effects, power cuts have become frequent and longer in some areas, leading to back-to-back protests.

After storming the Jandola grid station with his supporters a day earlier, MNA Zubair Khan Wazir announced his own loadshedding schedule as well.

“Electricity supply to FR Jandola and Upper Waziristan will continue for 12 hours and remain shut for 12 other hours,” the legislator said.

Wazir said his workers would stay at the grid station to switch on and off the power supply.