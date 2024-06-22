Apex Committee meeting to discuss security matters begins

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs special session of the Apex Committee of SIFC on March 21, 2024. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of National Action Plan (NAP) is expected to take crucial decisions, as its meeting — convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — begins today.

Multiple important personalities including Army Chief General Asim Munir, federal ministers, all the four provincial chief ministers and IGPs are attending the meeting, chaired by the prime minister.

The PM House is hosting the forum in Islamabad, which was earlier scheduled to take place at 1pm.

Sources told Geo News that a detailed briefing regarding measures for security of Chinese workers in the country will be given during the meeting. Whereas, the huddle is expected to take important decisions about other national security matters as well, the sources added.

They said the forum would be apprised about the meetings held with investors of Saudi Arabia and China as well.

Islamabad assures security of Chinese citizens

Islamabad, on June 16, assured Beijing of providing foolproof security to Chinese citizens working on different projects in Pakistan, reiterating that no one can create rifts between the two countries.

The assurance came during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

Both sides discussed the measures taken for the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

The interior minister informed the Chinese envoy about the measures to protect Chinese citizens across the country including Islamabad.

He also briefed him on the security plan of Chinese engineers and staff working on CPEC and other projects.

Naqvi said that comprehensive and effective SOPs have been made for the security of Chinese citizens and a separate force “SPU” is being created in Islamabad for foreign nationals.

The two sides also reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with a “zero tolerance” attitude and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and security through a comprehensive approach.

The NAP Apex Committee meeting comes as the country grapples with the challenge of extremism in the country.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies' (CRSS) Q1 2024 Security Report, at least 92% of all fatalities and 86% of attacks, including those related to terrorism and security forces operations, were recorded in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the first quarter of 2024.

The report further detailed that the country witnessed at least 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws resulting from as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Among the 432 fatalities, 281 included that of civilians and security forces personnel.



