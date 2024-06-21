VIDEO: Khawaja Asif enjoys summertime with luscious mangoes

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif seen relishing a mango at a social gathering in these stills taken from a video. — Geo News

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif seems to be enjoying the summer season to the full as he was seen relishing luscious mangoes after his viral video of taking a dip into a canal in Sialkot to cool off during the sweltering weather.

In a recent video that surfaced on Friday, the federal minister was seen enjoying a mango party as he savoured the summer delight while sitting with others.

Asif, who is also a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts paired with rubber slippers.

Others present on the occasion also relished the summer delight as it was being served at the table.

The minister is known not only for his political speeches but also for his physical fitness, which often earns him praise in social circles.

Recently, he made headlines for diving into a canal and swimming perfectly.

The defence minister was seen having fun with his son Asad Khawaja as both of them jumped into Sialkot's Motra Canal while being surrounded by the people.

As soon as the people saw Asif bathing in the canal, they gathered around him and took pictures and videos.

Extremely hot weather has gripped several parts of Pakistan, especially Punjab, with people finding different ways to stay cool during the season.