King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's big announcement

Kate Middleton sparked reaction from cancer-stricken King Charles as she finally broke her silence with a surprising announcement about her appearance at Trooping the Colour.

The Princess of Wales gave fans a reason to celebrate with her latest statement as she gave major update on her health and cancer treatment, confirming: "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family."

The 75-year-old reacted to her beloved daughter-in-law Kate's message as the monarch said he's "delighted" that Catherine will be attending Trooping the Colour celebrations tomorrow - in what marks her first public appearance since Christmas Day 2023.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "His Majesty is delighted that the Princess is able to attend tomorrow's events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day."

The 42-year-old Princess will make her first official public appearance in 2024 on King's big day. She is expected to ride in a carriage alongside her three children, Prince George, princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts on Friday (June 14) shared Kate's meaningful picture with her statement, filled with with emotions and excitement.

Kate Middleton's full Statement:



"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

The future Queen went giving update on her health and cancer treatment in her own words, saying: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She continued: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."



She finally excited fans by sharing her excitement about attending teh royal family's biggest event of the year, saying: "announced about I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

She concluded: "Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Prince William's reaction has also been laid bare as a palace spokesperson told GB News: "The Prince is pleased to see the Princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her. He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children, while continuing to undertake his public duties."

However, Kate's appearance a Palace Balcony or any public events this summer should not be seen as a return to a full schedule of public engagements as she's still undergoing chemotheraphy.