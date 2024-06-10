Shehbaz Sharif attends funeral prayer for Capt Faraz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets parents of shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas in Kasur on June 10, 2024. —PM Office

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday attended funeral prayers for Captain Faraz Ilyas, who was martyred a day ago in Lakki Marwat district.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, the Punjab Police IG and several senior military officers, civil authorities, relatives and area residents attended the funeral prayer.

26-year-old Faraz hails from a village in Kasur district.

Seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including the captain, laid their lives while performing their duties valiantly on Sunday. The soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack while travelling in a vehicle.

PM Shehbaz also met with the martyred captain’s parents and expressed condolences. He renamed native village of the martyred officer as "Faraz Ilyas Shaheed" and announced to transform it into a model village.

The premier told the parents that the sacrifice of their son would not go in vain and prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

“Under the Quranic teachings, a shaheed has an elevated place in Jannah,” he said, adding that a large number of jawans of armed forces had laid down their lives for the motherland.

The PM said that the nation was proud of its brave sons and the coward terrorists could not succeed in shaking their strong resolve.