Britons 'losing patience' with Prince Harry

Britons are said to be "fed up" with King Charles III's youngest son Prince Harry over his fight for taxpayer-funded security protection for his family, according to a royal commentator.



The Duke of Sussex, who received green light to appeal the verdict at the Court of Appeal, has been flayed by a royal expert on a TV show.



Talk TV host Mike Graham shared his thoughts on the latest development in Harry's police protection case in the UK, saying he, like many other Britons, is losing patience with the Duke.

"I'm getting a bit fed up, as I'm sure most people in this country are with this kid refusing to take no for an answer, throwing his toys out of the pram every time he gets told he can't have something," he said.



"And using not just his own money stupidly to pay loads of lawyers, but making sure that the taxpayer is also billed to the tune of hundreds of thousands of pounds just because he can't get his own way."

Prince Harry first took legal action back in 2020 when the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided he should receive a different degree of protection than other members of the royal family.