Controversial tweet case: FIA 'grills' Imran Khan in Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigators “grilled” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail for his controversial tweet that was posted on his official X account a few days ago, sources told Geo News.

After refusing to appear before investigators twice in connection with the controversial tweet case, the former prime minister has finally joined the probe into the debatable video regarding the Fall of Dhaka incident had been posted on his official X account.

"Every Pakistani should study the Hamood ur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," the post read.

The sources said that an investigation team comprising FIA’s Additional Director Ayaz Ahmed and Sub-Inspector Munib reached the Adiala Jail, again, to question the PTI founder.

It emerged that Khan joined the investigation in the presence of his lawyers Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Intezar Hussain Panjutha.

During the probe, the FIA team grilled Khan after showing his debatable X post in jail.

Not only Khan, but the FIA had also served notices to three other PTI top leaders in connection with the case, including Barrister Gohar Khan, Omar Ayub and Raoof Hasan.

However, Omar had excused from appearing before the FIA due to a “busy schedule”, whereas, Gohar and Raoof appeared before the investigators on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), following a petition against the FIA’s call-up notices, also directed the probe agency not to take any adverse action against them, besides directing the PTI leaders to join the probe.

Omar questions FIA's jurisdiction

Expressing severe outrage over being summoned by the probe agency for the X post probe, PTI Secretary General Omar blasted the FIA for issuing call-up notices to the parliamentarians and other party leaders.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly today, the Leader of the Opposition questioned the jurisdiction of a probe agency’s sub-inspector which allowed him to issue a call-up notice to parliamentarians.

Omar added that the parliamentarians were part of the state as per the Constitution and the parliament was superior to any other institutions in the country.

He slammed that association with the Imran-founded party was seemingly becoming a crime in the country while there was no law in place which could stop such illegal activities.

He demanded the House to summon the FIA’s director general to question his constitutional limits and also about the language which was used in the call-up notice.