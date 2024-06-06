Bus fire leaves three passengers dead near Uthal

Representational image of a bus on fire near Uthal. — YouTube/Geo News

At least three passengers were killed when their bus caught fire on the National Highway near Uthal on Thursday.

The bus was on its way from Karachi to Quetta when it burst into fire at Wayaro near Uthal. Several passengers escaped by jumping out of a burning coach, sources said.

Rescue teams are currently busy extinguishing the fire that has engulfed the passenger coach. The traffic came to a standstill after the blaze caused the blockage of the Quetta-Karachi National Highway, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

Deputy Commissioner of Lasbela, Humaira Baloch, said that rescue teams were dispatched to the accident site as soon as the mishap was reported.

Baloch also said that hospital staff have been put on alert owing to the possibility of casualties.

The cause of the accident remains unknown at this time.