RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Thursday night killed a terrorist ringleader and another militant and injured two others during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar district’s general area Hassan Khel on Thursday night.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a brief statement, said that the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location during the conduct of the IBO and gunned down terrorist ring leader Ayaz Muhammad and Ahmedey alias Koochi while injuring two others.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR stated.

It said that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

The ISPR further stated that the successful anti-terrorist operation was appreciated by the area locals.

The military’s media wing reiterated the security forces’ determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.