Will Karachi, Lahore receive rains amid new spell starting April 24?

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued an “alert” to authorities concerned as a new six-day wet spell is likely to hit different parts of the country from April 24 to 29.



A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on April 24 night and likely to grip most upper parts on 26th April. Under the influence of this weather system, several parts of the country would receive light to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Balochistan

Rain-wind coupled with thunderstorm, with isolated heavy falls, were predicted in Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Shirani and Musa Khel from 24th (night) to 27th April (morning).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (few heavy falls) with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from 25th (evening/night) to 29th.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (few heavy falls) with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) with occasional gaps from 26th to 29th.

Punjab, Islamabad

Lahore would receive a few moderate to heavy falls from 26th to 29th, according to the Met Department.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (few moderate/ heavy falls) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from 26th to 29th (morning).

While, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from 26th to 28th April. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Sindh

Dust-thunderstorm/light rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on the 25th and 26th of April.

Possible impacts and advises

The PMD warned of flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Balochistan following moderate to heavy rainfalls from April 27 to 28. The vulnerable areas would be Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech and Awaran while Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir.

Additionally, the possibility of landslides is also high in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the 27th to 29th.

It added that windstorms/hailstorms and lightning may affect human lives, standing crops, and loose structures like electric poles, vehicles solar panels etc during the period.

Farmers especially in wheat-harvested areas are advised to manage their crops keeping in view the weather conditions.

Tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travelling particularly from 26th to 29th.