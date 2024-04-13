Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters hold portraits of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, as they protest against the alleged skewing in Pakistan's national election, in Peshawar on March 10, 2024

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai has termed incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan a leader of the "strongest party" in parliament and called for revoking all cases against the embattled party leaders via parliamentary resolution.



“[Regardless of] whoever he [Imran Khan] was yesterday, today he is the leader of the strongest part of parliament,” he remarked while addressing a rally in Baloshitan's Pishin at Taj Lala Football Stadium on Saturday.

The gathering as part of an opposition alliance, comprising PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and PkMAP, protest movement dubbed as Protect the Constitution (Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin) launched against alleged rigging in February 8 elections

Ackakzai said a resolution be introduced in parliament to quash all cases registered against the PTI founder and party workers.

Addressing the gathering, PTI leader Omar Ayub vowed to reclaim their rights through the protest movement.

"The people of the country came forward to make this movement successful," the politician said during his address in front of a charged crowd.

Senior leaders and members of the opposition parties — including BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, PkMAP chief Achakzai, SIC chief Hamid Raza, JI's Dr Ataur Rehman and others — were all present at the gathering.



It should be noted that the political rally was held despite the imposition of Section 144 owing to the law and order situation in the district.

Omar Ayub lambasts rulers

Lamenting the imposition of the restrictions, the PTI politician said: "The government of Balochistan had placed check-posts on the way to Pishin."

Omar Ayub, during his address, spoke about the release of his party's founder Imran Khan and others.

Mengal rejects 'Form 47 government'

Addressing the gathering, BNP chief Mengal said he doesn't consider the government formed at the Centre as the government of Pakistan.

"This government is Form 47 government. This is the government of the Election Commission," he said, adding that the country's mandate was stolen during the February 8 general elections.

Following their win in the general polls, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), alongside a coalition of multiple parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has formed a government in the Centre.

Mengal, while lamenting the formation of government in Balochistan, said: "In Balochistan, such people were made successful who are not even recognised by the people in their neighbourhood."

The veteran politician said that “Section 144 is imposed whenever we protest for our rights”.

"[We] do not recognise the government of Section 144 and Form 47 of the Election Commission."

Their movement, he added, will continue until the supremacy of the Constitution and the acquisition of rights.

'Opposition parties united to defend Constitution'

JI Deputy Amir Dr Ataur Rehman, during his address at the gathering, said that the opposition parties are united to defend the Constitution, as the supremacy of the Constitution is essential in the country.

"The opposition alliance will move forward under the leadership of Mehmood Khan Achakzai."

Lamenting the imposition of Section 144, PkMAP General Secretary Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said the administration has placed obstacles in the way of the workers.

"Our guests were also banned from staying in the rest house."

SIC chief Hamid Raza, in his address to the rally, said: "Pakistan belongs to all of us, but people are tortured."

He maintained that no one can stand before the power of the people.

"On February 8, it was proven that people voted for PTI. The party is still talking about people's rights and civil supremacy."

Resolution

During the rally, the opposition alliance presented a resolution under the banner of the movement.

“This meeting is for the struggle and to get the rights of the people. [We] will not hesitate to make any sacrifices to achieve their rights,” said PkMAP politician Zairatwal, reading the resolution.

He added that the elected parliament should be the source of making internal and external policies.

“Election results should be compiled and announced under Form 45,” the politico stated.