Taylor Swift fans over the moon after singer's music returned to TikTok

Taylor Swift's upcoming album release date announced

Taylor Swift fans have recently expressed their elation after her music has returned to TikTok following a 10-week hiatus amid a licensing dispute between social media app and Universal Music Group (UMG)



On Thursday, many of Taylor songs including The Man and Me etctera were available on the TikTok app.

The return of singer's library music to TikTok came a week before the release of her next studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is going to come out on April 19.

Some fans celebrated the return by posting videos of them lip-syncing to songs like Cruel Summer. Others mentioned that their videos that used Taylor's music weren’t muted anymore.

For the unversed, the UMG-TikTok dispute witnessed the label pulling all of Taylor's songs from the app on February 1.

They includes songs from Taylor, Lady Gaga, Drake and others. However, only Taylor's songs had returned to the social media platform.

At the time, UMG issud an open letter where they argued “in our contract renewal discussions, we have been pressing them on three critical issues—appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users".

However, the two sides didn't agree that led to the decision to pull the music.

Meanwhile, UMG and Spotify inked a deal to expand their partnership, including more promotional tools in March.