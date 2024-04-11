Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's UK plan revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK plan revealed amid King Charles, Princess Kate's cancer treatment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to make another attempt to convince King Charles with their plan to help the royal family amid his and Princess Kate's health woes, an expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex would like to "help pick up the slack" for the royal family as Kate Middleton and King Charles are not undertaking public-facing duties following their cancer treatment.

"In fact, he's eager to return to London and help take up some of the slack now that the medical issues of the King and the Princess of Wales have thrown the monarchy into a state of crisis," royal author Christopher Andersen told Hello! Canada.

Anderson seemingly urged the King to accept Harry and Meghan's demands, saying it would be in the monarch's best interests to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex part-time roles, which they previously asked for.



"Keep in mind that the Prince of Wales is saddled with the enormous responsibility of holding both his family and the monarchy together while his wife and father cope with their serious medical issues. He simply doesn't have the bandwidth to deal with the baggage that inevitably accompanies Harry," he added.

The expert went on: "Having the 'spare' back in the royal fold would simply be an enormous distraction, despite his good intentions."



"If they could all put these perceived slights and resentments behind them, Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get."

During his recent trip to the UK the Duke asked to see his brother, "but William refused," according to Andersen.



Harry is expected to travel to London next month for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games event. However, it is not clear whether Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be accompanying the Duke.