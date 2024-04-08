Kourtney Kardashian mocks Kim over diamond earring incident

Kim Kardashian revealed that Kylie Jenner found the earring that same day in 2007



Kourtney Kardashian will never pass up an opportunity to tease her little sis Kim.

Though the sisters have an infamously rivalrous relationship, they are currently vacationing together in Turks and Caicos along with Khloe.

That’s when Kourtney decided to mock Kim over something that happened almost two decades ago but has likely haunted her since then thanks to memes.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Kourtney posted a photo of her swimming in the ocean, with one of the photos showing her bringing her hands to her ears to check her earrings.

She hilariously captioned it, “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone.”

This, of course, was a reference to Kim’s infamous meltdown after losing her diamond earrings while swimming in the sea on Season 7 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007.

“Kourtney there are people that are dying,” Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris retorted back in the comments, referring to Kourtney’s original response to Kim.

The SKIMS founder finally addressed the incident last year, expressing that the joke is getting “old.”

“Any time I’m in water, people will ask me if I found my diamond earring in the ocean,” she said in an interview with GQ, further revealing that her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, actually ended up finding the earrings.