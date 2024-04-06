Prince Harry, who rarely forgets mentioning his elder brother Prince William while revealing his ordeal, has shared interesting details about his relationship with the future king in an interview.



The Duke of Sussex's strained relationship with the Prince of Wales was widely publicised after Harry's exit from the royal family, but King Charles III's younger son has claimed it's a similar bond to that his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet hold.

"The gap between me and William is very similar to Archie and Lili. And to see Lili obsessed with Archie and Archie like 'no, no Lili, I need my space, I need my space,' now I get it," Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby in the build-up to Spare's release in 2023.



Harry went on: "I get how irritating the younger sibling can be to the older sibling. But in the moment, at the time, I didn't. I didn't really grasp that, I didn't really realise it."

The Duke currently enjoys his life with his wife and their children in Montecito after relocating to the US following their decision to step down as senior working royal in 02020.

Prince Harry's brotherly bond has taken a huge hit following his decision to publicly air their issues in a number of TV appearances and in his memoir, Spare.

While hopes of a reconciliation between the estranged brothers have continued to circulate amid the family's health worries. There is talk that Harry's upcoming trip to the UK in May could see him attempt to meet with William, but former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond thinks it differently.

"I doubt that it even occurred to William to call or text his brother. In the maelstrom of emotion that must have engulfed his heart and head, there could be no room for a sibling who had cut so deeply into the flesh of their once close relationship." bond wrote in the Independent.

