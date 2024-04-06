Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs breaks silence amid federal investigation: ‘Bad boy for life’

Homeland Security raided Diddy's multiple Los Angeles Residencies last week



Diddy has a message for the feds as they investigate him for alleged sex trafficking.

A week after Homeland Security raided his two homes, Sean “Diddy” Combs finally broke his silence.

Taking to his social media on Saturday, the rapper and music producer, 54, seemingly mocked law enforcement by posting the music video to his 1997 song, Victory.

The video shows Diddy on the run as police, helicopters, and even armored trucks chase him down.

He raps, “Yeah, right, no matter what, we air tight / So when you hear something, make sure you hear it right / Don’t make a ass outta yourself, by assuming / Our music keeps you moving, what are you proving?”

“Bad boy for life,” he captioned the post.



Interestingly, he left the comments on for his latest post – the first time he’s done so since the allegations first surfaced.



In November 2023, Diddy’s ex Cassandra “Cassie" Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy, alleging years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse – including sex trafficking – during their decade-long relationship.

Although the former settled in record time, Diddy’s legal woes continued as three other women filing their own sexual assault lawsuits against him.

In late March, Homeland Security raided his homes residencies throughout Los Angeles.