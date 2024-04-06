Security forces kill two terrorists in Panjgur IBO

Security forces personnel ride on an army van. —AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Panjgur district of Balochistan in which two terrorists, including Asad aka Hasrat, were killed after intense fire exchange.

The Panjgur IBO was conducted on night between April 5 and 6 on reported presence of the terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



A cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the statement read.

In another development today, security forces killed eight terrorists in an intelligence-base operation in Dera Ismail Khan.

Reiterating the security forces' resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the statement also stated that a sanitisation operation was being carried out in the area to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

Earlier this week, The News reported that as many as 22 alleged terrorists linked with different banned outfits were apprehended by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during operations in different areas of Punjab.

Before that, the department had also arrested more than 10 terrorists and facilitators involved in the suicide attack on Chinese engineers in Shangla's Bisham city which resulted in the death of five Chinese citizens and a Pakistani driver, Geo News had reported citing sources.

The incident prompted a strong reaction from the military which vowed to ensure all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, are held accountable and find their due comeuppance.

Security forces have been regularly carrying out anti-terror ops amid a significant surge in terrorist attacks across the country in recent months.