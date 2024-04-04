Adrian Schiller, The Last Kingdom actor, dies aged 60

Adrian Schiller, The Last Kingdom actor, passes away

British actor Adrian Schiller has breathed his last at the age of 60, his agent has confirmed.

Adrian Schiller was best known for playing rich ealdorman Aethelhelm in Netflix historical series The Last Kingdom and steward Cornelius Penge in ITV royal drama Victoria.



"His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details are yet available. He has died far too soon, and we are devastated by the loss," the actors agent said in a statement.

Schiller, who was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco as pert his agent, most recently appeared in the theatre production The Lehman Trilogy in Australia.

The outgoing director of the National Theatre, Rufus Norris, paid a special tribute to the late actor on social media, saying: "I'm deeply saddened and shocked" by the loss of a company member.

"Adrian was a wonderful actor, and the National Theatre had the pleasure of working with him throughout the breadth of his career," he said.

"His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb and his presence within the company will be greatly missed."

Schiller also made his appearance in two episodes of the BBC Caribbean-set detective series Death In Paradise as Pasha Verdinikov.