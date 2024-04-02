MQM-P warns exit from federal govt if street crime in Karachi not controlled

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari speaks during an event. — X/@MQMPKOfficial

As the rate of crime in Karachi peaked during the holy month of Ramadan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Tuesday warned that it would leave the federal government if action is not taken to protect citizens of the port city.

The party's leader, Senator Faisal Subzwari, said the MQM-P would leave the federal government if the killing of Karachi's citizens continued amid increasing street crimes.

The politician questioned the Pakistan Peoples Party's 15-year-long rule in the province, stating that the demands for an operation would have come forward if such killings were happening elsewhere.

"If our people continue to be killed, we will leave the government," he said, speaking with journalists in Karachi.

Karachi has been gripped by street crimes claiming the lives of dozens of citizens who have fallen victim at the hands of criminals for the past few weeks.

Many have been killed while resisting robberies and snatching incidents, particularly in the month of Ramadan during which criminals seem to have been let loose.

From January till March, at least 50 citizens have lost their lives due to street crimes. Meanwhile, six robbers have been killed in 75 police encounters while 93 accused were arrested with injuries.

However, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar termed crime “part of a daily life”, alleging that the worsening state of crimes in Karachi is being “exaggerated” in local media.

Contrary to his remarks, the Sindh cabinet, in its maiden meeting on March 13 was informed that nearly 16,000 street crimes had been recorded in the metropolis since January this year.

Taking a jibe at the deteriorating law and order situation in the port city, the senator said: "Police and criminals have come to celebrate Eid in Karachi."

He questioned why barriers are not being placed on the streets to curb crimes in the city.

Addressing Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the senator insisted: "The interior minister should come to Karachi and sit with our representatives."

Commenting on the matter of governorship in Sindh, Subzwari said that his party has not taken any decision with regards to the change of the governor. He added that Governor Kamran Tessori is the federation's representative in Sindh and remains in office.