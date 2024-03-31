Doja Cat scolds fans for making fun of her natural hair: 'Let's grow'

Doja Cat recently announced her new album 'Masc'



Doja Cat is fed up with online trolls making fun of her 4C hair.

Recently, the 28-year-old singer shared her new album’s cover art, featuring a close-up of her super kinky and coily short blonde hair. However, fans used the opportunity to mock her.

After first disabling the comments on her cover art, she then took to her Instagram Live to scold fans for ridiculing her natural hair.

“I’m seeing a pattern. I’m seeing a pattern in my comments section of people saying is my hair pubic hair, is it carpet or is it sheep’s wool,” she revealed, highlighting the hurtful remarks.

“And it’s not even questions… some people are being like, that’s what it is,” she emphasised.

The Grammy-winner explained that her hair type is 4C, and she intentionally chose to showcase it in the album cover. However, she was disappointed at people comparing her hair to “sheep, and pubes and carpet and popcorn.”



Calmly, she urged her fans, “Let’s move forward. Let’s grow. ‘Cause I can’t tell you what to do, I’m not your ***ing parents. Like, pubic hair? Really? That’s where we stand.”

The Paint the Town Red hitmaker deactivated her account earlier this month because she wasn’t happy with the way she was “spoken to” and “treated” on the social media network.



However, she came back on Instagram over the weekend to announce her forthcoming album, Masc, out on April 5, 2024.