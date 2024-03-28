Sindh announces public holiday on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary

Former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. — Radio Pakistan/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 4 on the occasion of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's "martyrdom anniversary".

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, “The government of Sindh has been pleased to declare April 4, 2024 as public holiday on occasion of 45th martyrdom of anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, ex-prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan throughout the province of Sindh for all government office, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of government of Sindh except those engage in essential services.”

In addition to this, the provincial government declared April 1st as a public holiday for members of Christian community only on the occasion of "Day After Easter" for all public and private offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies and corporations under the administrative control of the Sindh government.

More to follow...