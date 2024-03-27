Meghan Markle receives stern warning from royal family after new 'rushing' announcement

Meghan Markle dealt fresh blow for her 'rushing' announcement

Meghan Markle has received fresh backlash over her latest stunt amid ongoing royal health crisis as King Charles and Princess Kate are battling cancer.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently made an announcement about her new business, suffered a blow from the royal family.

The former Suits star launched American Riviera Orchard earlier this month, a lifestyle brand with an accompanying Instagram page. However, royal commentator Tom Bower slammed Meghan for her rushing announcement.

Bower wrote in The Mail: "It also appears that the project has been rushed. Meghan has not yet appointed a chief executive to manage the business."



Prince Harry's wife is still said to be in the process of interviewing potential CEOs for her new glitzy lifestyle brand.

Meghan's plans to "rush" a new lifestyle business also led to her and Prince Harry being "downgraded" on the Buckingham Palace website.

Days after launching this new project, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were quietly downgraded on the royal family website. This was viewed as a major blow for Harry and Meghan by several royal commentators.

Previously, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents Harry and Meghan had a much more prominent presence on the page. But now, instead of having separate profiles, the Sussexes have a much shorter joint biography on the royal family's official website.