Kyle Richards sparks dating rumours with comment on Morgan Wade post

Kyle Richards sparks dating with Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards fueled the already-ignited rumours of the reality star dating Morgan Wade.



Richards left a cheeky comment under Wade’s latest Instagram video post, raising eyebrows.

“Save a horse , ride a cowgirl,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star commented under the video on Monday, referencing Big & Rich’s popular song, Save a Horse.

Wade replied to the comment by mentioning the girlfriend, “@kylerichards18.,” adding a laughing emoji along a skull and crossbones and rip emoji.

The clip, which had a black-and-white filter applied, showed Wade seated in a leather chair while using her phone with one hand and holding a bag of chips in the other.

After a few moments, it seems like someone calls her name, she looks straight into the camera, giggles and appears to say, “Oh.”

The singer can be seen continuously talking to the person shooting the video, but the conversation can’t be heard as the video is muted of the original audio with Toby Keith’s song, Should’ve Been a Cowboy playing in the background.

Being dressed in dark jeans, cowboy boots and a plaid button down shirt with the sleeves cut off, Wade puts down the bag of chips at one point and flexes her bicep, lifting her arm up in the social media post.

She completed her cowgirl look with a black belt donning a large rectangular silver buckle and a black cowgirl hat, with a silver chain around its top.

The video posted also seemed to tease an upcoming film that stars Wade, as the singer appeared to be inside a trailer and wrote, “#movietime” in the caption as well.



