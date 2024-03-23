Islamabad land owners to pay heavy property taxes

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has notified new taxes on the real estate properties in Islamabad, Geo News reported on Saturday.
As per a notification issued by the CDA, Rs24,000 of tax have been imposed on the owners of 140 square yards plots present in the sectors and housing societies including Shehzad Town, Margala Town, and Rawal Town.
Meanwhile, as much as Rs180,000 of property tax has been imposed on the owners of farmhouses spreading over eight kanals, Rs442,000 of tax on owners of 90 to 120 kanal farmhouses in Islamabad.
The CDA in its notification of taxes stated that the commercial properties in the blue area will be taxed at Rs32 per square foot on the ground floor, while the basement will be taxed at Rs22 per square foot and residential apartments will be taxed at Rs26 per square foot.
Moreover, notification stated that the property tax will be levied at Rs22 per square foot for private hospitals, Rs180 per square yard for petrol pumps and CNG stations and Rs13 per square foot for marquees and marriage halls.
“Gandapur himself does not believe that he has become the chief minister,” Faisal Karim Kundi says
Barrister Gohar terms Donald Lu’s remarks on cipher saga as lie, seeks clarification from ex-envoy Asad Majeed
At SIFC huddle, COAS ensures provision of conducive environment to nurture country’s true economic potential
Premier emphasises reforms under IMF programme as country needs macroeconomic stability
Naqvi says initiative aims to curb theft of essential utilities, making sure that they distributed among citizens fairly
Troops recover weapons, ammunition from hideout of militants during IBO