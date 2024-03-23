Gisele Bündchen offers wise words on parenting teens

Gisele Bündchen on parenting teens

Gisele Bündchen has recently offered words of wisdom on parenting teens.

Speaking on The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the supermodel, who shares two children with ex-husband Tom Brady, revealed one can “learn so much” parenting pre-teens and teens.

“The most important thing [is] you have to make time to have conversations, because, I think, you know, they are changing, every day is a whole new world,” stated Gisele.

The Nourish author added, “And it’s so important to kind of talk, it's a huge thing.”

Meanwhile, the model also dished out details about her new cookbook and what one could take away from her tome.

Earlier this month, Gisele opened up about co-parenting children with Tom after divorce.

“I think there are easier days than others but I think it’s amazing that the kids…they’re super smart children. They know what they can get away with,” said the model on Climbing the Mountain: A Conversation with Robin Roberts.

Gisele also told Robin that children have been “adapting to the different rules at different houses.

She mentioned that at present, she’s “focusing on the balance of things”.

“Tom has to have time with them, and I have time with them, which I think is amazing because they get to really experience more enrichment for their lives,” remarked the model.

Gisele added, “Two different worlds and they get to learn from two different worlds and that’s wonderful for them, I think. They're so big.”