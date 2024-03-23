Maura Higgins parts ways with Bobby Holland after 10-month romance

Maura Higgins reportedly ends whirlwind romance with stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton.

Maura Higgins has reportedly called it quits with her Hollywood star boyfriend, Bobby Holland Hanton, after a brief but intense romance.

Speculation about their relationship began last May, but insiders now suggest that Higgins has come to the realization that there isn't a long-term future for them as a couple.

According to sources close to the model, while their time together was enjoyable, they ultimately have different outlooks on life, leading to the decision to part ways.

The couple's split has also been indicated by both unfollowing each other on Instagram, marking the end of their relationship on social media.

The romance between them sparked public interest after the couple was first spotted on a date in London in May.

Their relationship gained further attention when they were photographed sharing passionate kisses during a holiday in Ibiza in June.

However, it wasn't until December that Higgins officially confirmed their relationship during an appearance on the Late Late Late Show.

Host Patrick Kielty remarked on Higgins' previous single status, to which she proudly responded that she was no longer single, indicating a "very happy relationship."



