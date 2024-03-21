Dr. Dre opens up about collaborating with Snoop Dogg for upcoming album: Watch

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre appear together on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show

Dr. Dre has recently opened up about collaborating with Snoop Dogg for his new album, Missionary.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Dre talked about his experience of working with Dogg for his upcoming album since his 1993 debut album.

For the unversed, Dre and Dogg’s feud ended when the former was admitted in hospital after he suffered a brain aneurysm in January 2021.

While discussing about their new album, Dre quipped, “The first album was called Doggystyle, so we decided to flip it, and call this one Missionary.”

To which, Dogg told Kimmel, “Dr. Dre will begin mixing in mid-April.”

Elsewhere on the show, Dre also shared his experience of earning star at Walk of Fame.



“I didn’t expect for there to be that many people out there to represent, but that was great,” he remarked.

Dre also praised Eminem and Dogg during the show, saying, “I’ve never found an artist from a demo tape other than Snoop and Eminem.”

Meanwhile, Dre also revealed he would like to work with music artists outside hip hop genre.

Dre stated, “I love Dolly Parton. 'Jolene' is one of my favourite songs.”