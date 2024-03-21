Johnny Depp reacts to abuse claims by Lola Glaudini

Johnny Depp reps deny actor verbally abusing Lola Glaudini on first day of 'Blow' set

Johnny Depp won’t take anymore accusations on himself.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star slammed back at the accusation of verbal abuse made by his 2001 film ‘Blow’ co-star Lola Glaudini, claiming to treat the actress badly while on-set.

According to TMZ, a representative for the actor pushed back at the allegations, especially the one calling Depp “verbally abusive” while shooting one specific scene.

"Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time," the star's rep said.

The 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory alum’s response comes after one of Glaudini’s interviews on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast from earlier this year resurfaced.

As a background actor, Glaudini claimed in the interview that director Ted Demme gave her the order to "burst out laughing" when Depp said a specific line, but it seems he didn’t like that.

"Who the f--- do you think you are? Who the f--- do you think you are? Shut the f--- up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f---ing say my lines and you’re f---ing pulling focus. You f---ing idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f---ing shut the f--- up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f---ing stay,’” Depp reacted to Glaudini just following her cue.

There hasn't been a further reaction to Depp's denial by Glaudini, yet.