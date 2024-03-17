PIA air hostess fined for not carrying passport to Toronto

PIA aeroplane seen in this undated image for representation. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Canadian authorities slapped a $200 fine on a Pakistan International Airlines air hostess for flying to Toronto without her passport in a rare development that took place on Friday (March 15), it emerged on Sunday.



A source affiliated with the national carrier said that the stewardess forgot to keep her passport on flight PK-781, bound for Toronto, and had to board the plane on the general declaration documents.

As a result, she was fined by the Canadian authorities upon landing in Toronto without the passport.

Responding to the matter, the PIA confirmed the incident and matter of fine slapped on the air hostess.

The spokesman for the national flag carrier, while keeping the flight attendant’s identity secret, said that she had left her passport at Karachi airport.

He, however, denied reports of the said air hostess’s stay and political asylum in Canada, saying that she is returning to Pakistan via flight PK-782.

The incident sparked concerns due to several cases of disappearance of PTI flight attendants seeking immigration to Canada.

The source said that more than 10 PIA flight attendants have gone into hiding after landing in Canada.